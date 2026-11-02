Ghaf Nazwa Reserve protects 66 species across Dubai’s desert ecosystem

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ghaf Nazwa Conservation Reserve in Dubai plays a vital role in protecting ghaf trees and their natural habitats, preserving the UAE's environmental heritage and supporting biodiversity conservation and the stability of desert ecosystems.

Located north of Margham, the 0.13-square-kilometre reserve is Dubai's smallest protected area. It supports 19 bird species, five mammal species, six reptile species, 24 invertebrate species and 12 plant species.

Established under Decree No. 22 of 2014, the reserve protects ghaf trees, which are adapted to harsh desert conditions and provide habitats for various wildlife species. The UAE designated the ghaf its national tree in 2008 in recognition of its environmental and cultural significance.

Wildlife recorded at the reserve includes the mountain gazelle and various desert birds and reptiles. Its ghaf trees and surrounding habitats also provide shelter for the Pharaoh eagle-owl and other desert birds.

Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), said the reserve exemplifies efforts to protect ghaf habitats and preserve the UAE's environmental heritage.

He reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to sustainably managing the reserve and conserving its natural resources for future generations.

DECCA works to protect ghaf populations and associated habitats through sustainable land management practices that promote the regeneration of native vegetation and maintain ecological stability.

Its efforts also include scientific studies and research initiatives examining the role of ghaf trees in mitigating desertification and improving soil properties and fertility, contributing to more effective desert ecosystem management and conservation.

These initiatives support the objectives of the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031 and the UAE Green Agenda 2030, which seek to protect ecosystems, biodiversity and natural resources.