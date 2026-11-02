Coastal erosion threatens Europe with €800 billion losses

BRUSSELS, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Economic losses from coastal erosion exceed €1 billion per year across 28 European countries and could escalate to €800 billion annually by the end of the century if effective action is not taken. A new report urges Europe to prepare to relocate homes, businesses and infrastructure from coastlines before it is too late.

The report by the Council of Europe argues that many of Europe's coasts should urgently move towards "planned retreat". This means new development would be banned or restricted and homes, businesses and assets, including road and rail, would be moved to more climate-resilient places inland.

For example, France estimates that around 900 kilometres of mainland coastline are receding, with more than 500 municipalities affected.

In Venice, Italy, protection options include constructing dikes at a cost of up to €4.5 billion or building a super levee at an initial cost exceeding €30 billion. However, these solutions would not be permanent, and relocating the city and its historic landmarks may become necessary if sea-level rise exceeds 4.5 metres after 2300, at a cost of up to €100 billion.

The report, titled "How can we cope with coastal erosion?", also calls for authorities to update risk maps, introduce and periodically review no-build and buffer zones, and make adaptation plans that assess the legal, social and financial consequences of different choices.

Around 40 percent of Europe's GDP comes from coastal regions, while 80 percent of low-elevation coast is at risk of future erosion. Better planning and timely relocation decisions would therefore reduce losses and save significant money in the long term.