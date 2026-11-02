134 migrants rescued off Mauritanian coast

NOUAKCHOTT, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mauritania's navy has rescued 134 people on a boat trying to get to Spain's Canary Islands in the navigation channel of the port of Nouadhibou in northern Mauritania.

The military said in a statement that the migrants, 118 men, 14 women and two children of different nationalities, were rescued from the boat.

The Mauritanian military said the rescue operation was part of its efforts to save lives at sea, fight irregular migration and migrant smuggling networks, and reinforce maritime safety and security.