RTA to launch first integrated smart monitoring system for delivery motorcycles

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to launch the first integrated smart monitoring system for delivery motorcycles. The initiative reflects RTA’s leading role in leveraging advanced technologies and smart data to develop its monitoring and regulatory system, strengthen road safety, and improve compliance with approved regulations and requirements.

The system is also designed to support delivery companies in managing their fleets more efficiently, using real-time operational data to lead decision-making and enhance the quality of their services.

Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at RTA, said: “The new system marks a step-change in monitoring of delivery activity. It covers a smart digital platform, IoT-enabled monitoring devices, and advanced cameras fitted to delivery motorcycles.

“The system will gather and analyse data on driving indicators and on-road behaviour, including speed, sudden acceleration, harsh braking, driving patterns, location and route. This will allow operational performance to be tracked and unsafe practices detected with greater accuracy and efficiency.”

Al Ramsi added: “The system reflects RTA’s shift from conventional monitoring to proactive, data-driven oversight underpinned by smart analytics. It is also the result of ongoing cooperation with Dubai Police General Command and relevant entities in developing an integrated system that balances operational efficiency with safety and compliance requirements.

“By giving companies practical tools to monitor the performance of their fleets and riders in real time, the system will enable them to take early corrective and awareness measures, thereby improving delivery service quality and raising safety and security standards across this vital sector.”

He explained that the platform will provide advanced operational indicators to help delivery companies upgrade their fleet management systems, analyse driving patterns, and leverage real data and precise performance indicators to guide training and awareness programmes.

These capabilities will contribute to fostering a culture of safe riding and reinforcing compliance with traffic regulations and guidelines. Al Ramsi stressed that the system’s success depends on regulatory authorities, operating companies and riders each fulfilling their part in ensuring a safer and more sustainable operating environment for all road users.

Al Ramsi noted that installing the monitoring devices and connecting to the platform will be optional from the system’s launch until the end of the first half of 2027. This will allow companies to complete their technical and operational readiness and benefit from the system’s features. Implementation will become mandatory once the transitional period ends. Throughout this phase, RTA will step up coordination with delivery companies and relevant entities, providing the support needed to ensure readiness for the new requirements and achieve a smooth and effective rollout.

The system will bolster RTA’s efforts to strengthen governance of the delivery sector, where demand and the number of motorcycles on the emirate’s streets are growing rapidly. By establishing an integrated operational database, it will help develop regulatory and oversight policies and procedures, improve field monitoring efficiency, and encourage companies to adopt safer, more sustainable operating practices.

The launch forms part of RTA’s strategy to harness smart technologies and advanced data to strengthen oversight and compliance. It also complements ongoing regulatory efforts to raise safety and security standards in delivery operations, improve service quality, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global city for smart, safe and sustainable mobility.