Shams hosts “Shams Connect 2.0” partnership with Mashreq NEO BIZ

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City “Shams” hosted the second edition of “Shams Connect” in partnership with Mashreq NEO BIZ, bringing together entrepreneurs, business owners and industry experts to explore financial solutions, exchange knowledge and build business connections.

Mashreq NEO BIZ’s partnership placed business banking and financial readiness at the heart of the event, highlighting the importance of connecting entrepreneurs with the financial expertise and support they need as their businesses grow. Alongside experts from the Federal Tax Authority and Zoho, the event provided practical insights into banking, financial management, e-invoicing and digital transformation.

The collaboration between Shams and Mashreq NEO BIZ reflects a shared commitment to supporting the entrepreneurial community and strengthening connections between business owners and the institutions that can help them achieve their ambitions.

Rashid Sahoo, Director of Operations at Sharjah Media City “Shams”, emphasized that the role of free zones extends beyond issuing business licenses to building an integrated business community that connects entrepreneurs with partners and experts while opening new avenues for growth and expansion.

He said: “At Shams, we believe that business success depends not only on establishing companies, but also on creating the right environment for them to grow and connecting entrepreneurs with the partners, expertise and opportunities they need to achieve their ambitions. This is what we strive to reinforce through the Shams Connect initiative.”

Usman Khawaja, Senior Vice President, NEO BIZ Business Development Head at Mashreq said: ‘Banking is one of the first building blocks of a successful business. Through our partnership with Sharjah Media City “SHAMS”, we are creating a more seamless path from business setup to business banking, helping entrepreneurs become operational faster and build with confidence.’

The event program featured specialized sessions with experts from Mashreq NEO BIZ, the Federal Tax Authority and Zoho, giving participants opportunities to deepen their understanding of business banking, evolving tax requirements and technology solutions that support more efficient operations.

A panel discussion titled “Smart Finance for Business Growth” further explored how financial planning, banking services and technology solutions can help businesses navigate challenges and identify opportunities for sustainable growth.

Participants had opportunities to network, exchange experiences, establish professional connections and explore potential partnerships. They learned about Shams’ business setup services and commercial licensing options, alongside corporate banking solutions with Mashreq NEO BIZ and operational considerations involved in building and growing a business.

Through Shams Connect 2.0 and its partnership with Mashreq NEO BIZ, Shams continues to strengthen an ecosystem that connects business setup with ongoing business support. The initiative advances collaboration between the public and private sectors, supporting Sharjah’s vision and the UAE’s broader ambitions for an economy driven by innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable investment.