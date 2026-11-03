Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Russian State Library explore cooperation opportunities

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Library welcomed Timofey Shchegolkov, Deputy Director General for Operations, Construction and Security at the Russian State Library, to discuss opportunities for cultural cooperation, knowledge exchange and the preservation of rare collections.

Shchegolkov was received by Dr Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, and Ali Juma Al Tamimi, Director of the Libraries Department, alongside Library officials.

Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in library management, manuscript restoration, heritage preservation and the use of advanced technologies to safeguard historical collections. Both sides also explored opportunities for cooperation in translation, publishing and the exchange of literary works, highlighting the cultural ties between the UAE and Russia and the global influence of Russian literary figures, including Alexander Pushkin, Fyodor Dostoevsky and Leo Tolstoy.

Shchegolkov outlined the Russian State Library's digitisation initiative, which has made more than six million books and manuscripts accessible over five years in collaboration with Russian federal libraries. The two sides also discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence in culture and the creative industries, including its potential to support knowledge preservation while safeguarding the authenticity of human creativity.

During his visit, Shchegolkov toured the Library's specialised collections and digital facilities, gaining insight into its advanced book management and retrieval systems. He also visited the Treasures of the Library Exhibition, home to more than 300 rare manuscripts, historical books, maps and atlases, including rare editions of works by prominent Russian authors.

Shchegolkov praised the Library's modern infrastructure, innovative services and commitment to preserving cultural heritage, highlighting opportunities for further collaboration between the two institutions.

The visit concluded with an exchange of publications. Shchegolkov presented Facets of a Great Dream: The Architecture of the Russian State Library, featuring rare archival documents and photographs documenting the building’s architectural history. In return, Dr AlMazrooei presented Treasures of Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, a publication showcasing a selection of the Library’s rare collections and cultural heritage.