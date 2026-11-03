Arab Youth Center opens Youth Pitches to world, supporting 30 water innovation projects from 26 countries

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Youth Center (AYC) has launched the training phase of the eighth edition of Youth Pitches, opening the initiative beyond the Arab world for the first time to empower young people from across the globe to contribute to international efforts on water security.

Bringing together 30 projects and startups from 26 countries, this year’s edition provides training, mentorship and acceleration support to help young innovators develop practical responses to water scarcity, pollution and flood risks.

Six projects will be selected to showcase their innovations at the Youth Pavilion during the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with Senegal in Abu Dhabi this December. The programme creates a pathway for participants to strengthen their solutions and engage with government entities, industry experts, investors and potential partners who can support their development and implementation.

The global expansion builds on AYC’s work to develop young people’s capabilities and strengthen their contribution to development priorities. By bringing innovators from different countries into one programme, the Center aims to encourage the exchange of knowledge and give youth a greater role in addressing water challenges that affect food production, public health and community safety worldwide.

Fatima Al Hallami, Executive Director of AYC, said: “Opening Youth Pitches to global participation strengthens the Arab Youth Center’s role in bringing together young innovators from different countries to exchange expertise on shared water challenges. The UAE’s hosting of the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi also gives the qualifying projects an opportunity to present their solutions to water sector stakeholders and discuss the support they need to grow and reach the communities they aim to serve.”

She added: “Water challenges affect farmers’ ability to produce food, the quality of water families use and the safety of communities exposed to flooding. We empower young people to develop solutions that respond to these needs, helping them assess feasibility, understand costs and implementation requirements, and connect with the expertise and partners that can support delivery. The value of innovation lies in its ability to solve a real problem and deliver lasting benefits.”

Participating projects address a range of water challenges, from improving agricultural efficiency to helping communities prepare for extreme weather.

Hareth, developed by the UAE’s Shouq Mirza Al Blooshi, uses AI-powered irrigation technology to reduce water waste and support sustainable agriculture. Jordan’s PETtrace is developing smart tools and an application that enable communities to monitor plastic pollution in rivers and collect data to help protect water resources.

FloodSense Ghana is developing a solar-powered flood early-warning system to help communities prepare for flooding and reduce risks to residents and agricultural areas. In the Netherlands, Algaenius is developing technology that uses microalgae to desalinate seawater and capture carbon dioxide, with the aim of producing drinking water.

Together, these projects illustrate the range of local needs the programme seeks to address, while creating opportunities for participants to learn from approaches developed in other countries.

The programme begins with a virtual fellowship from 2 to 13 November, providing all 30 teams with interactive training to refine their solutions and identify areas for improvement. Twelve projects will advance based on their potential, scalability and ability to benefit from mentorship, alongside participants’ attendance, engagement and completion of assignments.

From 16 to 21 November, the shortlisted teams will undertake intensive training and individual mentorship with experts and trainers from Enablinc Consulting and Vision Nest. This stage will strengthen their solutions, business models and pitching skills, concluding with presentations to a judging panel that will select six finalists.

The finalists will convene in Abu Dhabi from 5 to 11 December, including presentation and public speaking training at AYC’s headquarters on 6 and 7 December ahead of showcasing their innovations at the conference’s Youth Pavilion. They will also attend conference sessions, meet water sector stakeholders and explore potential partnerships.

Held under the theme “Solve What Matters: Water & Beyond,” the eighth edition of Youth Pitches extends AYC’s youth empowerment efforts internationally, connecting young innovators with practical support and a platform to contribute to the global water agenda.