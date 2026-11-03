Indonesian: Non-oil exports drive $10.6 bn trade surplus in 2026

JAKARTA, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) - Indonesia recorded a cumulative trade surplus of $10.61 billion from January to September 2026, driven primarily by robust non-oil and gas exports, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced Monday.

The nine-month surplus was anchored by non-oil and gas trade, which generated a $34.21 billion surplus that offset a $23.60 billion oil and gas deficit, BPS Deputy for Distribution and Service Statistics Ateng Hartono said during a press briefing. The performance was further bolstered by a monthly surplus of $3.36 billion in September.

Total exports during the nine-month period reached $221.23 billion, up 5.58 year-on-year. Non-oil and gas shipments rose 6.30% to $212.27 billion, with manufacturing accounting for the bulk of earnings at $182.83 billion—an 8.93% increase from the same period in 2025, Indonesian news agency (ANTARA) reported, citing the BPS.

China remained Indonesia's top non-oil export destination at $54.17 billion, followed by the United States at $25.39 billion and India at $15.00 billion.

Key export drivers included animal and vegetable oils at $29.31 billion, mineral fuels at $21.42 billion, and iron and steel at $13.95 billion.

Cumulative imports rose 19.67% year-on-year to $210.63 billion, driven by a 16.92% increase in non-oil imports to $178.06 billion and a 37.35% jump in oil and gas imports to $32.57 billion.

Raw materials and intermediate goods dominated imports at $150.57 billion, with China serving as the primary supplier at $76.16 billion, or 42.77% of total non-oil imports.