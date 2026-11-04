National Drug Enforcement Authority Chairman explores EDGE's latest technologies

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority, visited the headquarters of EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence companies, where he was received by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EDGE Group, and several officials.

During the visit, Sheikh Zayed was briefed on the Group's strategic vision, its achievements in developing advanced national capabilities and its expanding presence in regional and international markets. He also learned about the latest defence and intelligent systems, surveillance and monitoring technologies, and AI-based solutions and advanced digital technologies developed by the Group for defence and civilian use.

Sheikh Zayed also reviewed the Group's efforts in research, development and innovation, as well as its role in nurturing national talent and preparing specialised Emirati professionals for advanced technology sectors, strengthening national industries and promoting reliance on local capabilities.