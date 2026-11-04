UN elects five judges to International Court of Justice

NEW YORK, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations General Assembly and Security Council have elected five judges to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for nine-year terms beginning on 6th February 2027.

The elected judges are Dapo Akande of the United Kingdom, François Alabrune of France, Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud of Jordan, Rena Lee of Singapore and Phoebe Okowa of Kenya.

Four candidates were elected in the first round of voting after securing the required majorities in both the General Assembly and Security Council. Kenya's Phoebe Okowa secured the fifth seat in a third round of voting after the second round failed to produce a winner.

The elections were contested by nine candidates. Jordan's Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud and Kenya's Phoebe Okowa are currently serving on the Court, having been elected in 2025 to fill vacant seats. Their current terms expire on 5th February 2027.

The ICJ, based in The Hague, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It comprises 15 judges elected by the General Assembly and Security Council for nine-year terms, with one-third of its membership renewed every three years.