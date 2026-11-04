China's services trade grows 8.5% in January-September period

BEIJING, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- China's import and export service trade expanded 8.5 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2026, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the total value of services imports and exports reached nearly 5.77 trillion yuan (US$864.99 billion).

Services exports rose 14.8 percent year on year to over 2.27 trillion yuan, while services imports increased 4.8 percent to nearly 3.50 trillion yuan. The country's services trade deficit narrowed by 132.66 billion yuan year on year to approximately 1.23 trillion yuan.

During the period, transport services recorded the fastest growth, rising 33.9 percent to more than 1.28 trillion yuan, making it the third-largest category after travel services and other business services.

Transport services exports increased 29.4 percent to 482.32 billion yuan, while imports climbed 36.8 percent to 799.4 billion yuan.

Trade in knowledge-intensive services rose 7.4 percent to over 2.53 trillion yuan during the same period, accounting for 43.9 percent of total services trade.

Exports of knowledge-intensive services increased 11.7 percent to nearly 1.22 trillion yuan, accounting for 53.7 percent of total services exports. Personal cultural and entertainment services, and insurance and pension services recorded the fastest growth, at 69.1 percent and 50.3 percent, respectively.

Imports of knowledge-intensive services rose 3.7 percent to more than 1.31 trillion yuan, accounting for 37.5 percent of total services imports.