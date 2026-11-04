UAE sets global model in harnessing AI for societal progress: OpenAI

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Rod Solaimani, Policy and Partnerships Lead for MENA and Central Asia at OpenAI, said the company's partnership with the UAE was the result of nearly three years of strategic cooperation aimed at developing artificial intelligence infrastructure and expanding the technology's use across key sectors.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Solaimani said discussions between OpenAI executives and UAE officials began in 2023, focusing on whether sufficient computing chips and energy would be available to meet growing demand for AI and which countries had the vision and capabilities to deploy the technology for the benefit of their populations.

He said those discussions laid the groundwork for an integrated approach encompassing infrastructure development, workforce training and the adoption of advanced AI tools across government and industry.

The cooperation has since expanded into four key areas: energy, government enablement, investment and AI deployment.

Solaimani praised the UAE's strategic vision, saying its partners in the country had consistently encouraged OpenAI to pursue ambitious, practical projects rather than focus solely on long-term plans.

He said the company had been working closely with its UAE partners to develop and deploy AI solutions, with four agreements recently announced involving Abu Dhabi entities and OpenAI across government, energy, investment and technology applications.

The partnership also focuses on developing human capabilities and giving employees access to AI tools to experiment, build applications and acquire new skills.

Solaimani explained that access to AI tools could help knowledge workers build engineering capabilities and help engineers specialise in AI, helping organisations improve productivity and operational efficiency.

In the energy sector, he said empowering employees to use AI could help reduce operating costs and improve efficiency.

Solaimani also highlighted the significance of ADIPEC 2026, citing the close relationship between energy and AI. He said expanding access to AI requires substantial computing capacity, which in turn depends on abundant and reliable energy supplies.

"Our mission is to put AI in the hands of as many people as possible, to distribute its benefits as widely as possible," he said.

He added that achieving this goal required investment in computing infrastructure and energy, making the energy sector essential to the future development and adoption of AI.

Solaimani said the UAE partnership extended beyond conventional institutional cooperation, reflecting shared ambitions, trust and close working relationships.

He stressed the importance of maintaining strong ties with partners who share OpenAI's vision, particularly amid rapid global technological developments.