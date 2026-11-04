ADNOC Gas, EtihadWE to strengthen gas supply, power generation for Northern Emirates

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries on Wednesday announced an agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) to explore future natural gas supply arrangements for new power generation capacity across the Northern Emirates region.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EtihadWE, witnessed the signing of the agreement.

The collaboration would open a new domestic market for ADNOC Gas’ growing gas volumes while providing a reliable fuel source for additional UAE power generation capacity. The agreement links two important priorities for ADNOC Gas: supporting the country's growing electricity needs and expanding the domestic market as new supply comes online.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said, “ADNOC Gas is investing to meet the UAE’s growing energy needs. By expanding our capacity and infrastructure, we can connect new gas supply with new customers, support future power generation and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Growing domestic gas supply is central to the UAE’s long-term energy security. Connecting new power generation capacity to reliable, domestically supplied gas strengthens the resilience of the national energy system, reduces exposure to imported fuels and helps ensure the UAE has the energy required to support continued economic and population growth.

For ADNOC Gas, expanding the domestic customer base also creates new long-term demand for the additional gas volumes being unlocked through its growth programme.

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EtihadWE, said, “EtihadWE is developing a balanced portfolio of gas-fired and renewable energy generation to support the Northern Emirates’ long-term growth and evolving energy needs. Our partnership with ADNOC Gas, a global leader in the energy sector, strengthens our access to reliable, long-term gas supplies, supporting our commitment to delivering a secure, resilient and sustainable electricity system for the communities and businesses we serve.”

The potential collaboration comes as ADNOC Gas is delivering one of the world's largest integrated gas growth programmes.

As that investment unlocks additional supply, broadening the Company's domestic customer base provides additional sources of long-term demand alongside its existing UAE and international markets.

The programme includes Rich Gas Development, which will expand gas processing capacity and increase the availability of natural gas for domestic customers, and Estidama, which will optimise and modernise ADNOC Gas' pipeline network to support growing demand across the UAE.

Together, these investments are strengthening the infrastructure needed to move additional gas from ADNOC Gas' processing facilities to existing and future customers.