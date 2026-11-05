Cholera kills 1,800 in DR Congo since start of 2026

KINSHASA, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Cholera has killed 1,800 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the beginning of the year, with around 60,000 cases recorded amid concerns that the outbreak could spread further and reach the capital, Kinshasa, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described it as the country's worst cholera outbreak in decades, noting that the majority of cases are concentrated in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu.

He warned that cases are also being reported along the Congo River basin, increasing the risk of the outbreak reaching Kinshasa, while difficulties accessing remote and conflict-affected areas are hampering efforts to contain the disease.

WHO said the rainy season could accelerate the spread of cholera, which is transmitted through contaminated water, and increase the risk of the disease reaching the densely populated capital.

The case fatality rate stands at around 3 percent, which is considered high.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Tedros stressed the importance of intensifying the health response, including Ebola vaccination campaigns, particularly in conflict-affected eastern areas, as the country battles simultaneous outbreaks of both diseases.