Ajman Municipality reviews final preparations for beach development project

AJMAN, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, reviewed the final preparations for the Ajman Beach Development Project ahead of its official opening.

The project forms part of the Department’s efforts to achieve the objectives of the Ajman Urban Plan 2040 and develop the beachfront, in line with Ajman Vision 2030’s direction towards creating a sustainable urban environment that enhances quality of life in the emirate.

He was accompanied during the field visit by Dr. Eng. Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector; Dr. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector; Eng. Abdullah Mustafa Al Marzouqi, Director of the Roads and Infrastructure Department; and a number of engineers, specialists and members of the project team.

Al Nuaimi affirmed that the Ajman Beach Development Project reflects the Department’s commitment to providing integrated natural and recreational destinations for everyone. He noted that the project represents a significant addition to the beachfront, offering open spaces and diverse facilities that meet the needs of families, community members and visitors, enabling them to enjoy nature and take part in a range of activities within an integrated urban environment.

He added that the Department is committed to adopting initiatives and projects that enhance quality of life. He highlighted the development of a sports walkway and cycling path along the Corniche to promote physical activity and encourage community members to adopt a healthy lifestyle, alongside a variety of facilities that respond to the aspirations of different segments of society and enrich the experience of beachgoers.

The visit included a review of landscaping works that contribute to expanding green spaces and enhancing the beach’s visual appeal and natural character.

For his part, Dr. Al Muhairi outlined the project’s key stages and objectives, explaining that the development works included expanding the beach area and providing green spaces.

Ajman Municipality and Planning Department continues its efforts to implement comprehensive development projects and targeted initiatives that enhance the emirate’s urban landscape and provide open spaces that support social cohesion and healthy lifestyles. These efforts contribute to consolidating Ajman’s position as a sustainable emirate that offers residents and visitors the foundations for wellbeing and a high quality of life.