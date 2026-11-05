Gold rises nearly 2% to two-week high

CAPITALS, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices climbed nearly 2 percent to a two-week high on Thursday.

Spot gold rose 1.9 percent to $4,134.83 per ounce by 03:16 GMT, hitting its highest since 22nd October. Bullion climbed about 3.4 percent on Wednesday, its biggest daily gain since 19th August.

US gold futures for December delivery climbed 1.8 percent ⁠to $4,144.20.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.7 percent to $53.12 per ounce, platinum gained 2.1 percent to $1,527.65 and palladium climbed 2.6 percent to $1,030.14.