US trade deficit narrows to US$105 billion in September

WASHINGTON, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The US trade deficit narrowed 0.7 percent to US$105 billion in September, according to data released by the US Commerce Department.

Exports advanced 1.9 percent to US$321.5 billion, while imports increased 1.2 percent to a record high of US$426.6 billion.

Goods imports rose 1.3 percent to US$346.9 billion. Capital goods imports shot up by US$11.6 billion to a record high of US$158 billion, driven by imports of computers and computer accessories.

Imports of consumer goods rose by US$2.4 billion, while imports of semiconductors dropped by US$1.2 billion and imports of industrial supplies and materials fell by US$3.7 billion.

Goods exports increased 2.5 percent to US$211 billion. Exports of capital goods reached an all-time high of US$73.3 billion, while exports of food and beverages rose to US$16 billion, the highest level since June 2022, boosted by soybean shipments.

Imports of services increased to a record high of US$79.7 billion, while exports of services advanced to an all-time high of US$110.5 billion.

The goods trade deficit tightened 0.5 percent to US$135.9 billion in September. But when adjusted for inflation, the goods trade deficit widened 3 percent to US$119.5 billion.