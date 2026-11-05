UK’s Calder eyes UAE expansion in industrial equipment, solutions

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Steve Sharp, Sales Director at UK-based Calder Ltd, highlighted the UAE’s strategic importance in the company’s Middle East expansion plans, citing its economic strengths, advanced infrastructure and supportive business environment, alongside opportunities in the oil, gas and energy sectors for companies specialising in industrial equipment and solutions.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026, Sharp said Abu Dhabi represents an important destination for exploring opportunities to expand the company’s operations and strengthen its presence in the UAE market, given the diversity of operations in the energy sector and its growing demand for specialised technical solutions and equipment.

He said the company is exploring opportunities to enter the Abu Dhabi market by completing ADNOC’s registration and qualification requirements and complying with the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, which supports companies’ contributions to the local economy.

Sharp added that Calder is considering several options for establishing a local presence, including opening a branch, entering into a strategic partnership or appointing a local commercial agent with energy sector expertise and connections, enabling it to participate in projects and meet the sector’s needs.

Sharp also said Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) is among the options being considered for establishing manufacturing or assembly operations, workshops or maintenance centres to support the company’s operations in the UAE and strengthen its contribution to industries and services associated with the energy sector.

Calder’s portfolio includes specialised solutions and equipment such as multiphase pumps, chemical injection packages and well intervention equipment, alongside high-pressure water blasting solutions used to clean refineries. These are designed to meet the operational and technical requirements of onshore and offshore oil and gas operations and the refining sector.