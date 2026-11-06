From desert waste to sustainable innovation: Zayed University students shine at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Students from the Department of Environmental Science and Sustainability, College of Natural and Health Sciences, at Zayed University showcased their innovative research at the ADIPEC 2026 Technical Conference, following an invitation from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) to participate in this prominent international energy event.

They presented a project entitled “From Desert Biomass to Bio-Based Functional Polymers for Sustainable Water Management and Energy-Sector Applications.”

The research, conducted by Zayed University students Sawsan Salem Mubarak Mohamed Aljaberi and Shahad Omar Salem Omar Aljaari, under the supervision of Dr. Maisa El Gamal, explores the transformation of locally available plant residues into value-added, environmentally sustainable materials. The project investigates cellulose extraction followed by its conversion into functional biopolymers.

Preliminary findings demonstrated successful chemical modification of cellulose, as confirmed by Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, while thermogravimetric analysis provided insights into the thermal stability of the synthesized materials.

The research highlights the promising potential of these locally sourced bio-based polymers for sustainable agriculture, soil water management, land rehabilitation, and prospective applications in oil and gas drilling fluids. By transforming underutilized regional biomass into valuable functional materials, this research supports the UAE's circular economy ambitions, sustainable resource utilization, and national innovation priorities.

Furthermore, the students' participation in this international energy-sector platform reflects Zayed University's commitment to fostering research excellence, student engagement, and innovative solutions to real-world environmental and industrial challenges.