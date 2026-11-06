European Innovation Council launches €1.8 billion in funding for 2027

BRUSSELS, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission has adopted the 2027 European Innovation Council (EIC) Work Programme, unlocking €1.8 billion to support Europe's most promising deep tech entrepreneurs and researchers.

As the final EIC funding package under the multibillion Horizon Europe 2021–2027 research strategy, the programme will help turn breakthrough research into market-ready innovations and strengthen Europe's ability to develop and scale strategic technologies.

In 2027, the EIC will continue to support high-potential innovators from early research to commercialisation and scale-up. The new programme also delivers on the EU Startup and Scaleup Strategy and the Competitiveness Compass by making EIC support simpler, faster and more targeted.

It will also continue to strengthen support for scaling up through the Scaleup Europe Fund and the EIC STEP Scale Up scheme, including in dual-use and defence technologies. And it will make it easier for innovators to apply for and access funding, while advancing a more challenge-driven, staged approach to supporting high-risk, high-reward innovation. New measures will also help EIC-backed companies win their first customers, including through public procurement.