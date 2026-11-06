Egypt international reserves hit record $57.5 bn in October

CAIRO, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt's net international reserves (NIRs) rose to a record $57.5 billion at the end of October 2026, up $151.6 million from September, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The country's foreign reserves stood at $57.4998 billion at the end of October, compared with $57.3482 billion a month earlier.

The latest increase brings the cumulative growth in reserves to around $6.05 billion since December 2025, when they stood at approximately $51.45 billion.

The continued accumulation of foreign reserves comes amid sustained foreign currency inflows, including remittances from Egyptians working abroad, tourism revenues, exports, and foreign investment.

Remittances reached $33.9 billion during the first eight months of 2026, while inflows exceeded $47.3 billion in the 2025/2026 fiscal year, providing a major source of foreign currency.