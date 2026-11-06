Direct investment inflows into Kuwait reach KD 948 mn: KDIPA

KUWAIT, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Direct investment inflows into the State of Kuwait rose to KD 948 million during the fiscal year 2025/2026, according to figures released by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).

During the fiscal year, KDIPA approved 17 new investment entities, bringing the total cumulative approved investments since 2015 to approximately KD 2.92 billion, reflecting Kuwait's growing attractiveness to international capital.

Titled "Driving Growth'', the 11th annual report assesses the economic impact of licensed investments in terms of human capital development, technology transfer and localization, and increased private sector participation, in support of Kuwait Vision 2035.

The report also highlights progress in implementing KDIPA's MediumTerm Strategy (2025-2030), aimed at positioning Kuwait as a futureready economy driven by investment and innovation. This includes