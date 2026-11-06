€525 million investment set to drive new generation of European chip design companies

BRUSSELS, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Chip Design Platform will mobilise €525 million in investment to stimulate a new generation of European chip design companies. Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, Henna Virkkunen, launched the project, a key initiative under the EU Chips Act.

The European Chip Design Platform - eurocdp.eu - will give chip design companies access to chip design tools, design support services, intellectual property blocks, as well as access to manufacturing capacity on the platform. These resources are often the most expensive and the hardest to access for early-stage companies.

Start-ups and companies can apply for funding on the European Chip Design Platform; grants of up to €100,000 are available to early-stage start-ups for proof-of-concept prototyping. In addition, more developed start-ups can apply for €16 million grants to help them meet the substantial costs of chip development towards commercialisation.