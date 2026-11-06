'UAE Verify' platform issues over 42.9 million digital trusted documents since launch

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) – The UAE VERIFY, a digital platform operated by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), has issued more than 42.926 million digital trusted documents since its launch in 2022.

The total number of documents verified through the platform has exceeded 1.252 million, while the platform currently supports 88 types of digital documents issued by 32 federal and local government entities.

Launched in mid-January 2022, the platform enables government and private-sector entities, as well as individuals, to instantly verify the authenticity of documents issued by participating government entities. This can be done without requiring physical documents or requesting certified copies. The platform also allows customers' documents to be converted into trusted digital documents that ensure privacy and meet the highest standards of information security.

Individuals can obtain a "Trusted Digital Document" through the platform's partners or via the UAE PASS. Document holders can also share their documents with any third party through various digital platforms. Meanwhile, government entities can add digital documents to the platform after joining as partners.

The platform is considered one of the UAE's leading initiatives accelerating comprehensive digital transformation. It uses blockchain technology and operates as a shared, real-time and encrypted digital ledger for processing and recording various transactions, contracts and documents. This helps establish trust in digital data and documents, verify their authenticity through digital auditing, and facilitate the sharing of information and documents.

These figures take on added significance in light of the expansion of integration and the transition towards smarter and more proactive services across the government services ecosystem in 2026. During the year, TDRA launched a programme to enable government entities to accelerate the integration of digital identity services into their systems efficiently and securely, further enhancing the connectivity of the customer journey.

The results of the 2026 Digital Government Customer Satisfaction Survey also showed that the UAE ranked first globally in satisfaction with digital government services, at 89%, and in their usage, at 53%.

These developments demonstrate that document reliability and instant verification are fundamental pillars of a comprehensive digital experience built on trust, data protection and ease of completing transactions.

Since its launch, the UAE Verify platform has represented a significant step towards achieving the objectives of the UAE Government Services Strategy, which aims to deliver human-centred services, strengthen trust between the government and society, enhance the country's global competitiveness, ensure sustainability and improve operational efficiency.

The platform was launched as part of the UAE Digital Government Roadmap 2021–2025, which aims to achieve 100% digital government services by focusing on individuals, businesses and federal government employees. The roadmap is based on several strategic priorities, most notably enabling integrated, accessible and efficient digital services designed around customer needs, while also enhancing digital capabilities and skills.

UAE Verify is a digital platform that enables citizens and residents to secure instant verification of Digital Trusted Documents issued by government entities. It verifies the document's authenticity, integrity and validity from the official source. Powered by blockchain, the platform is secure, tamper-proof and in real-time.