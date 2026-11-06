Making buildings more efficient offers a major opportunity to bring down energy bills, reduce emissions: IEA

PARIS, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Buildings around the world have the potential become substantially more energy efficient over the next decade, helping households and businesses lower their energy bills, strengthen energy security and cut emissions, according to a new IEA special report.

The report, prepared at the request of Türkiye and Australia under the strategic partnership between the COP31 Presidency and the IEA, examines a proposed global target to improve the energy intensity of buildings by at least 25% by 2035. It finds that the target is achievable using technologies and policy approaches already available but would require a major acceleration in progress. Meeting the proposed target would mean more than doubling current rates of improvement.

“More energy-efficient buildings can cut emissions worldwide while making a tangible difference to people’s daily lives,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “By accelerating progress, we can lower energy bills and help more people access secure, affordable energy. This report shows that we already have the technologies and policy tools to deliver these benefits. The priority now is to put them to work.”

The report identifies four main areas where faster progress could deliver the required gains: improving building envelopes, electrifying end-uses, strengthening equipment efficiency and expanding access to clean cooking. Together, these measures could reduce buildings’ energy intensity by more than 25% by 2035, even as population growth and rising incomes increase demand for energy services. They could also cut the sector’s direct CO2 emissions by nearly 40%. The relative contribution of each measure would vary across countries, reflecting differences in climate, existing building stock, technology use and access to clean cooking.

At the global level, more efficient equipment makes the largest contribution to the intensity improvement in the IEA pathway, accounting for 40% of the reduction. Better building envelopes contribute another 20%, electrification up to 15%, and expanded access to clean cooking solutions, replacing highly inefficient traditional use of biomass, another 25%.

Today, energy used in buildings accounts for around 30% of total final consumption, half of all electricity consumption and 2.8 gigatonnes of direct CO2 emissions. This highlights the role of the sector in achieving global efficiency and electrification targets, as well as emission reductions. The IEA’s proposed pathway is consistent with the goal agreed at COP28 in Dubai of doubling the global rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030, as well as the proposed goal, under discussion for COP31, of raising electricity's share in total final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

The report shows that governments already have proven policy tools at their disposal, but faster progress will depend on combining them effectively. Strengthening and enforcing building energy codes, accelerating renovations of existing buildings, expanding minimum energy performance standards and energy labels, measures to improve the economics of technologies such as heat pumps, and expanding access to clean cooking can reinforce one another, delivering greater gains. The right mix will depend on national circumstances and starting points.

Given the long lifetime of buildings, decisions made now will shape energy consumption for decades to come. Faster efficiency improvements would help countries meet growing demand for energy services at a lower cost, strengthen energy security and accommodate rising electricity demand – all while putting the global buildings sector on a path towards significantly lower emissions.