Paraguay's President resigns amid Ueno Bank financial crisis

ASUNCION, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Paraguayan President Santiago Peña resigned on Thursday after the collapse of digital lender Ueno triggered a political and financial crisis and froze access to millions of accounts.

Peña stepped down hours before lawmakers moved ahead with impeachment proceedings.

He said in a recorded video address that he was resigning "with the stability of our country, social peace, and the need to preserve our democratic institutions in mind".

The Central Bank of Paraguay said that Ueno’s solvency ratio, with 2.9 million customers, had fallen below 50 percent of the required minimum.