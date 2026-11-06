China launches new remote sensing satellites

XICHANG, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- China launched a group of remote sensing satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The satellites 07-09 of the Yaogan-51 group were launched at 11:58 pm (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully.

They are primarily used for scientific experiments and electromagnetic environment detection.

The launch marked the 675th mission of the Long March carrier rockets.