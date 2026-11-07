Dubai reach FIBA 3x3 World Tour quarter-finals

DUBAI, 6th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Dubai 2026 after edging China's DeQing 20-19 on Friday at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City.

Dubai raced to a 6-0 lead and extended it to 11-5 before DeQing rallied to level at 13-13 and move ahead 15-13. Dubai eventually secured a one-point victory.

Dubai will face Croatia's Cibona Ph.Classic on Saturday in the final day of the two-day tournament, organised by Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with the UAE Basketball Association under the supervision of FIBA. The event features 14 teams and is being held in Dubai for the first time.

The 2026 World Tour season concludes in Rio de Janeiro on 12th-13th December.

Germany's Baskets Bonn, Croatia's Cibona Ph.Classic, the Netherlands' Amsterdam RABOBANK and Serbia's Liman topped their respective pools, while Lausanne, Ub, Skyliners and Dubai also advanced.

Eisa Sharif Al Marzouqi, Director of Sports Events at Dubai Sports Council, said hosting the tournament promotes 3x3 basketball and expands its reach among clubs, academies and the wider community.

Salem Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE Basketball Association, said the event would broaden participation and create opportunities for players beyond traditional five-a-side basketball.

Dubai coach Dušan Bulut said the tournament and accompanying community activities would attract more players, while the inclusion of an Emirati player could inspire local talent to compete internationally.