UAE condemns armed attack in southern Egypt

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the armed attack in the south of the Arab Republic of Egypt, which resulted in the martyrdom of two border guard officers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and extremism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two martyrs, and to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people.