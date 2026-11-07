Jood, du win Telecom Review award

DUBAI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Community Contributions Establishment “Jood”, in partnership with du as its technology partner, has won the Best CSR Initiative in the Middle East award at the Telecom Review Awards.

The award recognises Jood’s efforts to develop an integrated digital ecosystem for community contributions in Dubai, strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors, and promote transparency and sustainability in directing resources towards community priorities.

Marwan Rashid bin Hashem, CEO of Jood, said the award reflects Dubai’s leadership in developing innovative and sustainable models of corporate social responsibility and highlights the role of strategic partnerships in using technology to strengthen community participation and achieve sustainable impact.

He said the recognition reflects joint efforts by Jood and its partners to establish an integrated ecosystem for community contributions built on transparency, trust and complementary roles.

Through the platform, Jood seeks to facilitate participation by individuals and institutions in giving and direct contributions towards community priorities, improving the efficiency of resource allocation and supporting the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Bin Hashem added that the partnership with du demonstrates the importance of combining community and technological expertise to develop digital solutions that expand opportunities for participation and improve the effectiveness of social initiatives.

Hanan Ahmad, Chief Regulatory and Shared Services Officer at du, said the partnership represents an effective model of public-private collaboration and demonstrates the importance of leveraging technology to enhance community engagement.

She added that the cooperation helps initiatives reach target groups, address identified priorities and connect technological capabilities with the actual needs of the community, supporting sustainable social impact in line with Dubai’s vision.