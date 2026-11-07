Ajman Municipality completes rainy season preparations with 82 pumps, 14 field teams

AJMAN, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has completed its preparations for the rainy season, deploying 82 pumps, 15 tankers and 14 field teams as part of an integrated plan to enhance infrastructure efficiency and the readiness of stormwater drainage networks and stations.

The plan aims to accelerate water drainage, maintain smooth traffic flow and safeguard members of the community during adverse weather conditions.

Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector, inspected stormwater drainage stations accompanied by Abdullah Mustafa Al Marzouqi, Director of the Roads and Infrastructure Department, along with experts, specialists, engineers and field teams.

The inspection reviewed the stations’ operational readiness, maintenance works, technical preparations and the ability of equipment and operating systems to handle stormwater flows.

Al Muhairi said preparations form part of the Department’s continuing efforts to develop the emirate’s stormwater drainage system, enhance infrastructure efficiency and strengthen field readiness through preventive maintenance, vital infrastructure projects and specialised equipment and personnel.

He said the 14 field teams comprise 60 engineers and specialists and 173 workers operating under preparedness and field-response plans to ensure rapid handling of reports and emergency situations according to the requirements of each location.

Ajman’s stormwater drainage system currently comprises 29 stations, with the number set to rise to 32 by the end of 2026.

The total length of drainage networks stood at 81.65 kilometres at the end of 2025 and is expected to reach 89.3 kilometres by the end of 2026, increasing network capacity and drainage efficiency across the emirate.

Al Muhairi added that preventive maintenance is continuing on around 18,500 stormwater drainage inlets, including cleaning, maintenance and readiness checks to improve water flow and reduce potential obstructions during rainfall.

Al Marzouqi said ongoing development projects include the City Centre Roads Development Project, development of the stormwater drainage station on Sheikh Zayed Street and construction of a new drainage station in Al Safia on Abu Musa Island Street.

Preparation and maintenance works also cover several major roads and areas across the emirate, including Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulaziz Street, Sheikh Zayed Street, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid bin Rashid Street, Al Zaher Street, Abu Musa Island Street, University Street and main roads in Al Jurf.

Al Marzouqi said the construction of new drainage stations in the city centre, Sheikh Zayed Street and Al Safia, alongside continued network development and maintenance, will further strengthen the system’s efficiency during the current rainy season.

He added that coordination with relevant entities is a key pillar of the preparedness plan, with the Department working alongside the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Ajman Police General Headquarters, Ajman Civil Defence General Directorate, Etihad Water and Electricity and Ajman Sewerage to strengthen readiness and coordinate responses to weather-related emergencies.

The Department called on residents and visitors to follow instructions issued by the competent authorities during adverse weather and periods of rainfall.