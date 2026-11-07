Dubai Municipality opens registration for fifth Souk Al Freej season with 50 free stalls

DUBAI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has opened registration for the fifth season of Souk Al Freej, its annual community initiative supporting entrepreneurs, small business owners and productive families, with 50 free stalls available to showcase and market local products.

The fifth season will take place across three public parks during Dubai’s winter season, beginning at Nad Al Sheba Rose Garden from 11th to 20th December 2026.

It will then move to Al Barsha Pond Park from 25th December 2026 to 3rd January 2027, before concluding at Al Warqa Park from 8th to 17th January 2027.

The market will welcome visitors daily from 16:30 to 22:00.

Of the 50 free stalls, 10 will be dedicated to supporting activities, including food and beverage kiosks. Participating entrepreneurs and productive families will showcase locally made products including homemade food, handicrafts, fashion and sustainable products.

Dubai Municipality said Souk Al Freej forms part of its efforts to activate public parks and expand their role as community destinations offering shopping, entertainment and cultural experiences alongside traditional recreational activities.

The initiative provides Emirati entrepreneurs and productive families with opportunities to introduce their products to wider audiences, develop their businesses, test products and build direct relationships with customers.

The fifth season will introduce new cultural and entertainment experiences, including the “Asian Village Experience”, featuring Asian-inspired designs, food and cultural activities.

It will also feature a dedicated Gen Z zone, free-play areas for children and creative and interactive workshops for different age groups.

Other attractions will include a zipline and an interactive treasure hunt designed to encourage visitors to explore the market and engage with participating entrepreneurs through challenges and competitions.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said Souk Al Freej continues to strengthen its position as a community platform and comprehensive destination offering experiences beyond traditional shopping.

He said the initiative provides entrepreneurs, small businesses and productive families with organised spaces to showcase their products, communicate directly with the public and expand their customer base.

Ahli added that Dubai Municipality continues to develop the market each season with programmes and experiences catering to families, children and young people, combining shopping, entertainment and cultural activities while enhancing the vibrancy of public spaces and quality of life in Dubai.

Dubai Municipality invited local entrepreneurs, small business owners and productive families to register for the fifth season and take advantage of the opportunity to showcase their products to a broad audience.