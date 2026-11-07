Tropical Storm Pena forms in Pacific south of Hawaii

MIAMI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Tropical Storm Pena has formed in the Pacific Ocean south of the Hawaiian Islands, according to an advisory issued by the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 km/h) and was centred about 650 miles (1,046 km) southeast of South Point, Hawaii, and around 1,350 miles (2,173 km) east-southeast of Johnston Island.

Pena was moving west at 12 mph (19 km/h) and is forecast to strengthen over the next 24 hours before remaining at roughly the same intensity through next week.