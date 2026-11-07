FAO reports decline in global food prices in October

PARIS, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) said on Friday that global food prices declined in October, although they remained around 5.9 percent higher than in the same month last year.

FAO said its Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of globally traded food commodities, averaged 133.9 points in October, down from a revised 135.6 points in September.

The index remained 16.4 percent below its peak recorded in March 2022.