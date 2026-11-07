UAE advances science ecosystem through global partnerships, national talent, strategic innovation

ABU DHABI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is advancing its scientific research and advanced technology ecosystem through parallel efforts that combine strengthening its presence in international scientific institutions, attracting global partnerships and expertise, and building national capabilities that link research and innovation with the needs of strategic industries.

Developments throughout 2026 highlight the expanding scope of this drive, from engagement with international scientific institutions and greater cooperation with global universities and research centres to national programmes for developing talent and directing research and development towards strategic industries.

The UAE has also built partnerships bringing together academic institutions and industry around applied projects in space, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and environmental research.

The country strengthened its position on the international scientific research landscape in April 2026 by officially joining the Svalbard Treaty, following Federal Decree No. 125 of 2025.

The move facilitates field research by UAE scientists in Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard, one of the world's northernmost international research communities, where researchers from more than ten countries collaborate on advanced polar and atmospheric studies.

The accession reflects the UAE's drive to expand its involvement in polar science and strengthen its presence in research related to environmental and climate change. It also supports the objectives of the Emirates Polar Programme, which seeks to advance the country's role in polar science and research across both the Arctic and Antarctic.

The UAE further expanded its engagement with international scientific institutions in July by joining the International Science Council (ISC), with the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) appointed as the country's national representative.

The ISC brings together more than 250 scientific bodies worldwide, including national science academies, research councils, and international scientific unions and associations.

Membership gives the UAE greater scope to contribute to the participation of the scientific and technological community in United Nations processes and to bring scientific evidence and specialist expertise into international policy discussions, including implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It also strengthens connections with global scientific institutions and networks.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2026 provided a platform for announcing several partnerships and initiatives aimed at strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for advanced technology and innovation.

During the meeting, the Technology Innovation Institute and the World Economic Forum launched the Abu Dhabi Centre for Frontier Technologies, which joined the Forum's global network of Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

During the same meeting, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and the World Economic Forum announced a cooperation agreement to establish the Abu Dhabi Centre for Intelligent Future.

The three-year renewable agreement establishes a platform bringing together government, the private sector, civil society and academia, while supporting scientific research, infrastructure and governance and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies.

Cooperation at Davos also included the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum announcing the Global Strategic Intelligence Programme.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Forum also announced the next phase of their partnership to advance smart health systems and healthy longevity and strengthen preventive and personalised healthcare, reflecting the expanding application of innovation and advanced technology beyond the technology sector into health and quality of life.

Alongside its growing international engagement, the UAE has moved to establish a more integrated national framework for science and advanced technology through the creation of the National Programme for Advanced Sciences and Technologies.

The programme aims to build an integrated national pathway linking education, research and development and talent-building with the country's strategic and advanced industries.

Its first phase comprises six key tracks: Technical Education and National Talent, National Service, Flagship Initiative, Global Challenge, Global Talent Attraction, and Technical Research and Innovation.

Together, these provide a framework combining national talent development, the attraction of global expertise, and stronger research and applied capabilities.

The programme seeks to direct education and research and development outcomes towards fields linked to the UAE's needs and industrial and development priorities, while investing in national talent and developing specialists in science and advanced technologies.

In the space sector, cooperation between universities, specialised companies and national institutions has increasingly combined academic capabilities with industrial expertise.

In October, Khalifa University of Science and Technology and ICEYE announced a strategic partnership to advance space research, applied innovation and specialised talent development by combining the university's research and academic capabilities with ICEYE's satellite engineering and operational expertise.

Areas of cooperation include engineering and technology challenges involving data, software and artificial intelligence, alongside opportunities for joint research, practical training and career development for students and graduates.

The partnership is designed to strengthen the transfer of expertise from industry into academia and expand opportunities to develop talent capable of working in the space sector.

It followed the launch in May 2026 of the International Space Cooperation Programme, with AED1 billion allocated to support international cooperation in space research and development.

The programme also focuses on patent development, technology localisation and specialised talent development as part of efforts to build space industries and expand the UAE's participation in the global space economy.

This drive was further strengthened on 29th October 2026, when the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the University of Sharjah signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation in space science and engineering, advance scientific research and knowledge exchange, and develop specialised national talent.

The UAE's efforts have extended beyond establishing research platforms and cooperation centres to projects aimed at converting scientific knowledge into practical solutions with environmental and economic benefits.

In September, Emirates Biotech and United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) launched a joint research project to design, build and operate an integrated organic-waste valorisation pilot plant that will convert organic waste into valuable resources, including renewable biogas and nutrient-rich compost.

The facility is designed to process up to 40 kg of organic waste per day as part of a two-year project that will assess the performance of the treatment processes and the potential to scale up the model.

The initiative provides an operational environment for testing research-based solutions and assessing their viability for practical application and expansion.