WHO warns of yellow fever spread across nine African countries

GENEVA, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of continued yellow fever outbreaks across several African countries after 67 confirmed cases were recorded in nine countries: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Togo and Nigeria.

WHO said cross-border population movement, the presence of mosquitoes capable of transmitting the disease and varying levels of vaccination coverage are among the main factors increasing the risk of further transmission and geographical spread.

The organisation assessed the public health risk associated with the current outbreak as moderate at the regional level and low globally.