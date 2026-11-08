SHARJAH, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, launched his latest work, titled "Sharjah Ruler unveils "Al Julanda Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi"a documented historical novel, this Saturday evening at the Sharjah International Book Fair.

The launch took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority.

This new novel is a further, sustained contribution to the scholarly, intellectual and literary output of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah whose works in total now number 219.

The output ranges across history, scholarly research, literature, fiction and drama and is a body of work which is as much the product of historical research as it is of the intellect and imagination of the author.