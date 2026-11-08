Serbia's Ub clinch FIBA 3x3 World Tour Dubai title

DUBAI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Serbia's Ub won the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Dubai 2026 title after defeating Germany's Baskets Bonn 20-19 in Saturday's final at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City, securing their fourth World Tour title of the season.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council under the supervision of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), in cooperation with the UAE Basketball Association, the two-day tournament featured 14 teams in Dubai's first hosting of a World Tour event.

Ub's Strahinja Stojacic was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) after scoring 34 points and recording 11 key assists.

In the side competitions, Toronto's Adris De Leon of Canada won the Shootout Contest with 12 points, while Poland's Piotr Grabowski claimed his third Slam Dunk Contest title of the season.

The 2026 World Tour concludes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 12th-13th December. Dubai's hosting forms part of a three-year partnership running through 2028.