Qatar's Al Attiyah leads Dubai International Baja opening stage

DUBAI, 7th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah topped the opening stage of the Dubai International Baja in Al Qudra Desert on Saturday, finishing 5 minutes and 16.7 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, while Britain's Alex McInnes strengthened his lead in the motorcycle category.

The timed stage covered 177.24 km for cars and 193.90 km for motorcycles and quads.

Al Attiyah, alongside French co-driver Max Delfino in an MD Rallye Optimus, finished ahead of Dutch driver Mitchel van den Brink and co-driver Bart van Heun in a Can-Am Maverick R.

The UAE's Mansour Al Helei and co-driver Khalid Al Kendi finished third, 8 minutes and 39.8 seconds behind the leader, strengthening their challenge for the SSV World Baja Cup title.

In the motorcycle category, McInnes clocked 2 hours, 38 minutes and 54.5 seconds on a KTM 450 RFR, ahead of compatriot Ethan Lane and Slovenia's Toni Mulec.

Two-time champion Mohammed Al Balooshi and four-time quad winner Abdulaziz Ahli withdrew with mechanical problems.

The UAE's Khalifa Al Bastaki led the quad category in 3 hours, 31 minutes and 26.9 seconds, ahead of compatriot Ali Al Marzooqi by 25 minutes and 26.5 seconds.

The rally concludes on Sunday with a final desert stage covering 191.58 km of timed competition for FIM categories.