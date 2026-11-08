Year of Family 2026: Initiatives strengthen stability, empower generations

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE's Year of Family 2026 has introduced initiatives to ease financial and administrative burdens, strengthen family stability and support successive generations through improved services, employment benefits, legal protection and community programmes.

The Ministry of Family launched the "Family First" programme under the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, introducing priority parking for expectant mothers, family seating on public transport and "Family & Child Oasis Rooms".

The Ministry of Justice, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), introduced the "Emirati Family Data" package to simplify family information updates and reduce visits to service centres.

TheEEmirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) approved updates to the Nafis programme, removing the cap on children's allowances, extending salary support to children of Emirati mothers and wives of Emirati citizens working in the private sector, and prolonging the programme until 2040.

The Ministry of Family also partnered with Fazaa to offer free year-round memberships to resident families with at least one child, providing access to discounts and services.

In Abu Dhabi, the Family Development Foundation launched the "Barakah in Our Family" campaign to promote family values and awareness, while Majalis Abu Dhabi affiliated with the Citizens and Community Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, introduced the "Nucleus of Society" initiative with the Ministry of Family to encourage dialogue on family cohesion and stability, with plans to expand nationwide.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department issued Resolution No. 43 of 2026 concerning the "Post-Separation Charter – Year of Family", establishing a framework for parental responsibilities and children's rights following separation.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, part of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, launched "My Family Innovates", offering 150 participants training in entrepreneurship, management, digital marketing and artificial intelligence to develop home-based businesses.

Dubai Women's Association introduced 12 training courses totalling 60 hours for social workers and family counsellors to improve support services.

The Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association for Future Generations launched a motherhood initiative with a visit to Kanad Hospital in Al Ain, presenting gifts to new mothers and promoting early parental care.

Dubai Women's Association also organised its fifth traditional wedding for ten Emirati couples to encourage affordable marriage and preserve social traditions.

The Emirates Society for Parents' Care and Relief (also known as the Emirates Association for Parents' Care and Appreciation) – Dubai Branch, implemented more than 30 initiatives with 35 entities, benefiting over 3,000 senior citizens, families and children through programmes promoting parental care and intergenerational ties.

Together, these initiatives reflect the UAE’s comprehensive approach to supporting families at every stage of life, strengthening social cohesion and creating an environment conducive to family stability and development.