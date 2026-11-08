Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes central Japan

TOKYO, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A strong earthquake shook central Japan early Sunday, damaging stores, causing people to flee buildings and leaving at least 22 people injured, according to local media.

The Japan Meteorological Agency put the quake's magnitude at 5.7. The quake struck about 40 kilometres below the earth's surface in Shizuoka Prefecture. Smaller aftershocks were also reported.

A wide area near Aichi Prefecture was affected, including the city of Hamamatsu, the ancient capitals of Kyoto and Nara, and the nearby prefectures of Yamanashi and Gifu.