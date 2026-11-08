National Guard says 22 rescued from cargo ship fire are in stable condition

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Coast Guard Division of the UAE National Guard Command announced that all 22 crew members, who were of Arab nationalities, are in stable condition after being rescued when a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Sea of Oman.

The rescued crew members received first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities.

The rescue operation followed a report received by the Coast Guard Division from the ship's crew about a fire on board. Specialised teams immediately responded, located the vessel and rescued all 22 crew members.

The operation underscores the high level of readiness and operational efficiency of National Guard personnel and their commitment to responding swiftly to maritime incidents and emergencies, helping to protect lives and enhance maritime security and safety.