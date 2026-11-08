Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends BYD’s YANGWANG Altior launch event in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority, has attended a launch event hosted by BYD at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, to unveil the YANGWANG Altior, the first ultra-luxury flagship executive sedan from YANGWANG, BYD’s luxury automotive brand.

During the event, H.H. Sheikh Zayed reviewed the new vehicle and its key features, including its advanced technologies, combining refined design with high performance. The vehicle reflects the latest developments in the global automotive industry and responds to growing demand for mobility experiences that bring together cutting-edge technology, comfort and luxury.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed also viewed a demonstration outlining BYD’s vision and approach to the vehicle’s design and development, tracing the YANGWANG Altior’s journey from its initial concept and design stages through the development of its technologies, systems and components, culminating in its unveiling in Abu Dhabi.

BYD’s event to reveal its new vehicle in Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate’s growing standing as a global destination for innovation, while highlighting its supportive environment for the growth of advanced technology sectors and the development of smart and sustainable mobility solutions.