EAHS expands international partnerships with Italian cooperation agreement

VERONA, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Italian Arabian Horse Association to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise, knowledge and research on Arabian horses, and develop services for the sector, thereby supporting owners and breeders and enhancing activities related to purebred Arabian horses at the regional and international levels.

The MoU was signed in Verona on the sidelines of the Fieracavalli international exhibition by Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of EAHS, and Dr. Francesco Santoro, President of the Italian Arabian Horse Association.

The MoU provides for the exchange of expertise, information and studies on Arabian horses and their origins, enabling both parties to benefit from the findings. It also covers cooperation on horse registration and pedigree documentation, establishing a link between the two organisations’ registries for bloodlines and pedigree research, and exchanging expertise in digital services to enhance operational efficiency in line with international best practices in the sector.

The Verona Arabian Horse Championship, held in cooperation with EAHS, also saw the implementation of the Rabdan digital judging system developed by the Society. The electronic system helps enhance the accuracy of results and transparency of judging procedures, reflecting the Society’s efforts to share and apply the latest technological solutions to advance judging at Arabian horse championships and improve services for owners and breeders.

The MoU reflects EAHS’s approach to expanding its international partnerships and strengthening cooperation with organisations and institutions concerned with Arabian horses. These efforts contribute to developing services and programmes related to Arabian horse championships, registration and documentation, promoting the sustainability of the sector, and applying the latest technologies and innovations to serve owners and breeders worldwide. They also reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading supporter of purebred Arabian horses and the preservation of their rich heritage.

Through its international initiatives and partnerships, the UAE continues to reinforce the standing of purebred Arabian horses as an integral part of its cultural heritage, longstanding traditions and national identity, and as a key pillar of efforts to preserve this shared human heritage and pass it on to future generations in line with international best practices.