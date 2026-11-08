DEWA, Dell Technologies collaborate to enhance smart infrastructure resilience

DUBAI, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dell Technologies to explore opportunities for cooperation in developing advanced technology solutions that enhance cyber resilience and business continuity, support the modernisation of the smart grid and substations, and expand the use of edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and data management.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “We work in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global model in smart and sustainable infrastructure, while harnessing AI to enhance the efficiency and reliability of electricity and water services.

The MoU with Dell Technologies reflects our commitment to expanding partnerships with leading global technology companies to explore innovative solutions that support cyber and operational resilience, advance the smart grid, and leverage AI and data to improve operational efficiency and enhance the readiness of DEWA’s digital and operational infrastructure.”

The MoU was signed by Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, and Walid Yehia, Managing Director for the South Gulf at Dell Technologies.

“Building future-ready infrastructure requires a secure, intelligent and highly resilient digital foundation. Our collaboration with DEWA reflects a shared focus on exploring advanced technology solutions that can modernise smart infrastructure, strengthen cyber and operational resilience, and create a scalable foundation for AI-driven innovation,” said Yehia.

Areas of cooperation include exploring reference designs and pilot projects to modernise the smart grid, substations and grid operations, with the aim of improving reliability, strengthening monitoring and control, enhancing operational recovery capabilities and maintaining compatibility with existing platforms. The two parties also intend to explore advanced edge computing solutions built on hardened infrastructure, with centralised management of remote and field sites.