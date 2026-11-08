TikTok launches standalone TikTok Shop app in select markets

SINGAPORE, 8th November, 2026 (WAM) -- TikTok has launched a standalone TikTok Shop app in select markets as it continues to expand its e-commerce ambitions and compete more directly with established e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Temu, beyond its main platform.

According to technology news website TechCrunch, the app, which was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, is available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines on iOS and Android.

The new app offers personalised product recommendations, the ability to shop through livestreams and short-form videos, order tracking and customer support. It also provides app-exclusive deals, free shipping offers and secure payment options to encourage users to shop through the standalone app rather than the main TikTok app.

The move suggests that TikTok is prepared to invest more heavily in e-commerce by giving TikTok Shop its own dedicated platform.