Indonesia steps up efforts to contain East Kalimantan wildfires

JAKARTA, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Indonesian authorities have intensified efforts to extinguish forest and land fires in East Kalimantan Province following a resurgence of hotspots first reported in August, with the current aerial operation targeting fires affecting an estimated 40 to 50 hectares.

Indonesian news agency ANTARA said firefighting operations are focused on Samarinda City and the regencies of Kutai Kartanegara, Paser and East Kutai, particularly in areas difficult for ground teams to reach.

Australian aircraft have begun aerial firefighting operations at the request of the provincial government, including a C-130 water bomber capable of carrying up to 15,000 litres of water per sortie.

Authorities have also placed firefighting and disaster management teams on alert.

The authorities are coordinating satellite hotspot monitoring data with aircraft flight routes to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of firefighting operations.