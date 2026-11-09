Arab-China Health Cooperation Forum explores cooperation in AI, healthcare

CAIRO, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The third Arab-China Health Cooperation Forum opened on Sunday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo to discuss health security, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the development of medical and pharmaceutical industries, alongside investment in the health workforce and the exchange of expertise between the two sides.

The two-day forum, held under the theme "Innovation, Investment and Impact: Towards a New Phase of Arab-Chinese Cooperation", is organised in cooperation with the health ministries of Egypt and China, with ministers, officials and healthcare experts taking part. It is expected to conclude with a joint declaration setting out a roadmap for strengthening health cooperation.

On the sidelines of the forum, Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy inaugurated the Arab-Chinese Exhibition of Medical and Pharmaceutical Supplies and Equipment, featuring 16 Chinese companies. The exhibition runs until 11th November and aims to showcase the latest medical technologies and promote investment and partnership opportunities.