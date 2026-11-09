Noura Al Kaabi receives Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met with Melvin Bouva, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname.

Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Melvin Bouva, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for Suriname and its people.

For his part, Bouva conveyed his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas of shared interest, particularly trade, energy transition, water security, digitisation, and investment. Both sides also emphasised the importance of deepening people-to-people ties and promoting cultural exchanges to enhance mutual understanding between the UAE and Suriname.

On water security, discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation ahead of the United Nations Water Conference, to be held in Abu Dhabi from December 8th to 10th and co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal.

The meeting reaffirmed the two countries’ shared commitment to advancing political, economic, and cultural cooperation in support of mutual prosperity.