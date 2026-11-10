EU emissions continue to fall as clean energy gains ground

BRUSSELS, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission today published the 2026 EU Climate Action Progress Report and Carbon Market Report, showing that EU greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions continue to fall, clean technologies are expanding, and an increasing amount of ETS revenues are available to EU Member States for investments in decarbonisation. These developments show how the clean transition continues to support the EU's wider objectives of strengthening competitiveness, enhancing energy security, reducing dependencies and becoming climate resilient.

The Climate Action Progress Report confirms that EU net GHG emissions fell by 1.6% in 2025 compared to 2024, according to provisional data. Emissions covered by the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) decreased by around 2% in 2025, while emissions in sectors covered by the Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR) remained broadly stable, and provisional data show an improvement in the EU land carbon sink. Emissions are now 39% below 1990 levels, while the EU economy has grown by 74% over the same period, decoupling one more year the growth of our economy from its decarbonisation, further reducing emissions. This year's Carbon Market Report also finds that EU ETS revenues grew to €43.2 billion in 2025, an 11% increase compared to 2024.

Commissioner for Climate, Net-Zero and Clean Growth, Wopke Hoekstra, said: “Europe is stepping up, not slowing down. The EU's emissions continue to fall and use of clean technologies is expanding across the economy. But the climate crisis is accelerating too. Climate action, competitiveness and independence go hand in hand. By accelerating the transition to clean, home-grown energy, we can cut emissions, strengthen our resilience and reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The next step is faster implementation and investment in EU cleantech across Europe. That is how we can meet our targets and secure a cleaner economy, stronger industry and greater prosperity for Europeans.”